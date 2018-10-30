Home Indiana Trick-Or-Treaters Collect Candy The Day Before Halloween October 30th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The rain forecast for Wednesday was certainly scary for those planning Halloween activities, but many Tri-State communities made sure families were at ease this Halloween.

Temperatures were perfect tonight for children to collect candy.

When the rain hits Wednesday, Tri-State children will be at home already enjoying their treats.

“We used to go trick-or-treating in the rain and I think that is kind of fun,” says trick-or-treater Lily Hanks.

Candy seekers took to the streets Tuesday instead of on the actual holiday.

“I just don’t like it so much,” says trick-or-treater Brooklyn Hanks.

“Even if it is going to rain we can still handle rain.”

Families prepared costumes for Halloween Wednesday and broke them out a day early.

“We went to target and we bought unicorn costumes, and this is my pet lizard and he is a unicorn too,” says Hanks.

“We are going to go trick or treating around our block. And I might see my friend from school cause she is the only one who lives in my neighborhood.”

Rain couldn’t stop a tradition the Douglas family has kept for years.

“Well when they heard it they were a little upset over it,” says grandmother Linda Pfingston.

“It didn’t really change any plans. I mean I am happy because like we get to go before,” says Taylor Denarmarst.

Walking door to door, candy bags were filled by the end of the night.

“They don’t eat anything until we get home though I did see someone eating a candy bar,” says Pfingston.

“So we can check it over. Because it is getting scary about kids going out. There is so much kidnapping and everything else, it is just scary, but I don’t think anyone will walk up on one of these kids.”

Safety is important on Halloween, including eating candy in moderation.

“I like candy. I will eat it all,” says Colton Douglas.

“We can only eat like five pieces of candy a day so we don’t get sick,” says Hanks.

Trick-or-treating activities:



Wednesday:

Spencer County 5-8 PM

Henderson Harvest Festival 4-7 PM

Friday:

Rockport 4:30-8:00 PM

