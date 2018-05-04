Home Kentucky Tribute To Nicky Hayden Planned in Owensboro May 4th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky, Owensboro

The image of World Champion MotoGP Racer Nicky Hayden will live on his hometown.

The Hayden family along with city officials plan to unveil a sculpture honoring Hayden in downtown Owensboro.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Owensboro Convention Center.

Hayden’s family says although Nicky spent much of his time traveling the world, there was no place that loved him more than his hometown. The family goes on to say Hayden took pride in representing Owensboro is a positive way.

Nicky Hayden died about a year ago after he was involved in a bicycle accident while on vacation. At the time of his death he was one of the top MotoGP racers in the world.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments