Trial Set For Man Accused of Killing Henderson Woman

The man accused of shooting and killing a Henderson woman will go to trial next week. Anthony Watts will go to trial on June 7th for the murder of 29-year-old Angela Parker.

Police say at the time of Parker’s death, she was dating the mother of Watts’ child and had been living in the woman’s home. They say Watts sent threatening text messages to Parker hours before she was shot multiple times. An autopsy showed Parker was shot three times and died as a result of multiple gunshots to the head and arms.

Saturday, June 2nd would have been Parker’s 30th birthday. Family and members of her church will hold a memorial in honor of her birthday at Audubon Mill Park at 6 p.m.

