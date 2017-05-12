Trial Set For Man Accused of Deadly Murder

The man involved in a deadly shooting at the Lucky Lady Bar in Evansville will end up going to trial.

At a hearing Friday, May 12, lawyers for Gerrod Pointer attempted to avoid his jury trial that was set to start Monday. However, the court denied that motion. The defense also tried to get the trial moved because of media attention but that was denied too.

Pointer is accused of killing Maurice Hayward last February. He then fled but was held in Kansas for five months before extradited back to Indiana.

