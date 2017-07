Home Indiana Trial Set for Former Princeton Manager on Fraud Charges July 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The former manager of a Princeton business is indicted on federal fraud charges.

Joshua Eaden was indicted in federal court last month.

He’s accused of overcharging Gibson County Coal with false invoice that added up to nearly $200,000 over three years.

Eaden also allegedly sent fake invoices to A and B Contracting overcharging them that he could earn bonuses thanks to higher profits.

He’s set to stand trial September 18th.

