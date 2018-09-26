Trial Date Set for Father Accused of Child’s Death

A Gibson County father charged in the death of his three-month-old baby is heading trial almost a year after the incident.

Kwin Boes was charged with aggravated battery resulting in the death and neglect of an unresponsive infant.

In May of 2017, police were called to a home in Gibson County in regards to an unresponsive infant.

Police say Boes’ son Parker was taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died from blunt force trauma to the head.

A judge set a trial date for Boes for February 25th.

Two other people facing charges in the case are set to be back in court on October 3rd.

Axl Boes and Michael Dillon are accused of helping Kwin hide out in a home in Patoka, and are being charged with assisting a criminal.

