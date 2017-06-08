Home Indiana Trial Set for Cousins Accused of Killing Decker, Indiana Man June 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A trial date is set for two men accused of killing 46-year-old John Lowe earlier this year in Knox County. According to our media partner WVUT in Vincennes, 41-year-old Jeremy and 27-year-old Christopher Schatz are due to go on trial September 19th at 9 a.m.

The two men claim they were hired by the Federal Government to kill Lowe at his Decker, Indiana apartment.

Last month, John Lowe’s body was found dead at his home. Officials called the death suspicious when an autopsy was performed.

The cousins were both assigned attorneys through the Knox County Public Defender Program.

Comments

comments