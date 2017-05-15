Home Kentucky Henderson Trial Set to Begin for Suspect Charged in Deadly Henderson Shooting May 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

One of the men charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old woman appeared in Henderson on Monday. The court confirmed the trial for Elijah Roberts will begin Tuesday, May 16th. Elijah Roberts is charged with the murder of Autumn Burkhart in this case.

Police say a dispute between Roberts and Joshua Bumphus is to blame for the deadly shooting of Autumn Burkhart in November. Officers say when Roberts and Bumphus shot at each other – Burkhardt was hit in the crossfire.

Roberts had a trial review hearing Monday. The jury trial is set to begin Tuesday, May 16th in Henderson County Court.

Comments

comments