Trial Reset For Evansville Father Accused Of Neglect February 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A trial is reset for an Evansville father accused of neglect. Brandon Hutchinson was scheduled to go to trial next week, but it was vacated and reset.

On August 14th, Hutchinson was charged with neglect after the baby was taken to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries.

Hutchinson said he brought the baby to the hospital because the baby’s eyes weren’t opening and closing normally.

Police claim Hutchinson denied knowing how the baby was hurt, but he was the only adult at the home when the injury occurred. The baby later died at Riley’s Children Hospital in Indianapolis.

Police say Hutchinson told them in the past he dropped the baby onto a bed when he was angry.

Detectives claim Hutchinson lacked emotion during an interview and did not show any signs of concern.

Hutchinson is scheduled to go to trial on March 26th at 8 a.m.

