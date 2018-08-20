Home Indiana Evansville Trial Pushed Back for Suspect in Fatal Police Chase August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A high profile trial in Vanderburgh County will not take place today as scheduled.

Frederick McFarland was scheduled to go on trial on several counts of resisting law enforcement.

Jury selections was supposed to start today for McFarland, the suspect accused of starting a car chase that led to the deaths of three people, but the trial was pushed back before that was able to happen.

Last November, the Evansville Police department attempted to stop McFarland while driving, but they say he sped away and crashed into another car on Linwood and Monroe Avenue.

Two children, Prince and Princess Carter, were killed. Their father, Terrence Barker, passed away weeks later due to his injuries sustained in the accident.

Before the start of today’s trial, prosecutors asked to amend the charges, but the defense objected, and the judge refused to allow the amended charges to be filed.

McFarland is due back in county on September 4th.

