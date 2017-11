Home Indiana Evansville Trial Postponed for Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman with Tools November 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A jury trial is postponed for an Evansville man charged with rape and confinement. Jordan Temme is accused of raping a woman with a wooden hammer and screwdriver in June of 2016.

Police arrested him during a traffic stop, and say he did not remember the incident when they questioned him.

Authorities say he admitted to having a drinking problem and anger issues.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday, November 14th at 9 a.m.

