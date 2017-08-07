44News | Evansville, IN

Trial For Muhlenberg Co. Man Pushed Back Until November

August 7th, 2017 Kentucky

The trial of a Muhlenberg County man facing sex abuse charges has been continued.

Jesse Graham, who was 48-years-old when the alleged crimes happened, is charged with several counts of sodomy and sexual abuse on a victim under the age of 12.

He was arrested in October and was set to go to trial this week but was pushed back until November.

Graham is facing eight counts of sodomy and four counts of sexual abuse. He’s still being held in the Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center.

