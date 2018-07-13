Home Indiana Evansville Trial Moved for Suspects Accused of Fatal Shooting July 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The trial for the three suspects facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting last year have had their jury trial date moved.

It was initially scheduled for August 6th, but has been cancelled and a new date has been set.

Romanno Wright, Desean Summers, and Donovan Thomas are currently facing murder and robbery charges regarding the fatal shooting of 41 year old Michael Pardee of Danville, Indiana.

The incident occurred near Burlington Coat Factory on North Green River Road in December of last year

Pardee died from a single gunshot wound to the head after an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Detectives say the suspects entered Pardee’s vehicle when an altercation occurred, and Pardee was shot and killed.

They will now appear in court on November 12th, with a pretrial conference on October 23rd.

Comments

comments