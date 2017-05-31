Trial For Man Accused of Molestation Rescheduled

In Vanderburgh County, an accused child molester had his early trial date rescheduled.

The trial for Paul Gandy was set to begin June 19th but has now been moved to June 22nd.

Evansville Police arrested him in March after investigating accusations that he molested a child while using synthetic marijuana or K2.

Gandy admitted that K2 has caused him to act out of the ordinary, but denies the accusations made against him.

Gandy is due back in court June 5th.

