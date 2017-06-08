Home Illinois Trial for Man Accused of Killing Olney Girl Likely Headed to Effingham June 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

The trial for the man accused of killing an eight-year-old Olney, Illinois girl is likely headed to Effingham.

Glenn Ramey is accused of killing Sabrina Stauffenberg last November. Lawyers for Ramey filed a request for a psychological evaluation for their client.

Last month, prosecution and defense agreed on the need to move the jury trial for Glenn Ramey. The State’s Attorney said the trial will likely be headed to Effingham although it is not definite.

Ramey will have a fitness trial to see if he is competent to stand trial. The fitness trial is tentatively set for Monday, September 11th.

Comments

comments