Trial For Evansville Man Accused In Double Murder Moves To Lafayette March 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The trial for an Evansville man accused in a double homicide has been moved to Tippecanoe County. A Vanderburgh County Circuit Court has granted an order to move Deshay Hackner’s murder trial will move from Vanderburgh County to Tippecanoe County. The reason for the move to Tippecanoe County is due to media coverage

In October 2017, Hackner and William Rice were arrested in connection with the murder of Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff on East Maryland Street.

In a 911 call Broomfield told dispatchers Hackner and Rice were the killers.

Hackner was acquitted of murder charges just two weeks before the double homicide in October of 2017.

A review hearing is set for March 22nd.

