Trial Delayed For Suspect in Deputy Pickett’s Shooting Death
The trial for the man charged with fatally shooting a central Indiana sheriff’s deputy is delayed for at least two years. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt for the March 2nd shooting of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.
The deputy was shot while he was chasing Baumgardt after trying to serve an arrest warrant.
A Boone County judge scheduled a jury trial for August 2020. His trial was originally set to begin July 31st, 2018.
Baumgardt has pleaded not guilty, but later said he had no remorse for his actions.