Trial Delayed For Suspect in Deputy Pickett’s Shooting Death

The trial for the man charged with fatally shooting a central Indiana sheriff’s deputy is delayed for at least two years. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt for the March 2nd shooting of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.

The deputy was shot while he was chasing Baumgardt after trying to serve an arrest warrant.

A Boone County judge scheduled a jury trial for August 2020. His trial was originally set to begin July 31st, 2018.

Baumgardt has pleaded not guilty, but later said he had no remorse for his actions.

