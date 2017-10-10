Home Indiana Evansville Trial Delayed For Former Teacher Charged with Voyeurism October 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A former teacher charged with voyeurism will not go to trial Wednesday as scheduled. Lawyers for Ryan Belmonte asked the trial to be moved to February 5th, and the court granted that request.

Police arrested the former Holy Rosary Catholic School teacher last December. He’s accused of placing his cell phone inside a tissue box in a school bathroom.

Investigators say Belmonte told them he recorded the student because he believed the student was trying to get out of tutoring.

Police say Belmonte admitted that he has secretly been recording students and adults using the bathroom in the teacher’s lounge since the beginning of the 2016 school year.

Belmonte is due back in court January 23rd.

