Trial Delayed For Evansville Man Accused of 2014 Murder of Willie Williams October 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The trial date for an Evansville man accused in a 2014 murder has been pushed back.

Deshay Hackner was supposed to go to trial October 9th, but that date was vacated until October 16th by the state.

Hackner is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Willie Williams on Thanksgiving night in 2014.

Williams was found in an alley between Governor and Elliot Streets.

Hackner was one of the three persons of interest in the case.

