A trial date has been vacated for a man accused of burglary.

Back in September of 2016, Stephen Hape was arrested for breaking into a vacant Vanderburgh County home in the 8500 block of Greendale Drive.

Hape faces charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief after allegedly clogging sinks, turning on water, removing wall fixtures and fireplaces and lying to authorities.

His trial date is reset for March 7th.

