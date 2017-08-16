Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Woman Accused Of Leaving Baby In Car August 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The trial date is set for a woman accused of leaving her four-month-old baby in a car for more than two hours. Kelly Decorrevont is facing child neglect and possession of marijuana charges.

Police were flagged down after a man saw an infant sweating profusely inside a vehicle and crying in a hot car.

Evansville Police officers and a Walmart employee shattered the window of the car, and were able to get the baby out.

Decorrevont told police she didn’t know he was inside her vehicle and that her teen daughter must have put him in the car without her knowledge.

Her trial date is set for Friday, October 20th at 8 a.m.

