44News | Evansville, IN

Trial Date Set For Woman Accused of Evansville Motel Murder

Trial Date Set For Woman Accused of Evansville Motel Murder

October 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A trial date is set for one of two people charged in the death of a man at an Evansville motel. Cheryl Rumsey will go to trial February 26th.

She and Steven Bailey is accused of beating Paul William Phillips to death in August. His body was found in a room at the Evansville Inn and Suites off Highway 41.

Authorities say Bailey and Rumsey, both attacked Phillips, punching him several times.

Bailey told police he tried to tell his sister to stop kicking Phillips, but she wouldn’t

Rumsey is due back in court February 12th.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.