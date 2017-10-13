Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Woman Accused of Evansville Motel Murder October 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A trial date is set for one of two people charged in the death of a man at an Evansville motel. Cheryl Rumsey will go to trial February 26th.

She and Steven Bailey is accused of beating Paul William Phillips to death in August. His body was found in a room at the Evansville Inn and Suites off Highway 41.

Authorities say Bailey and Rumsey, both attacked Phillips, punching him several times.

Bailey told police he tried to tell his sister to stop kicking Phillips, but she wouldn’t

Rumsey is due back in court February 12th.

