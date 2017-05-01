Home Indiana Trial Date Set for Vanderburgh County Man Accused of Killing his Wife May 1st, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

A trial date is set for the man accused of shooting and killing his wife back in January in Vanderburgh County. Clint Loehrlein will now head to trial in Vanderburgh County on October 30th.

Loehrlein is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Sherry, and stabbing and shooting his twin daughters. The incident happened in Darmstadt back on January 23rd.

His daughters survived and were treated but his wife didn’t make it.

Loehrlein is set to be back in court for another hearing in September and his trial is set to begin October 30th.

He’s charged with aggravated battery, murder and resisting arrest.

Previous story here:

Father Accused of Killing Wife, Stabbing Daughters

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments