Trial Date Set For Union County Judge Executive Jenkins In Connection To Federal Indictment September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A trial date is set for Union County Judge Executive Jody Jenkins in connection to a federal fraud indictment. Jenkins waived a formal arraignment Thursday morning at U.S. District Court in Owensboro. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This indictment stems back to 2014, claiming Jenkins took $20,000 in kickbacks in exchange for purchasing heavy equipment and other items.

Jenkins will remain Judge Executive, pending his litigation. He is facing four counts of fraud.

His trial is scheduled for December 6th at 9 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Owensboro.

