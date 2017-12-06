Home Indiana Trial Date Set For Truck Driver Who Caused Deadly Gibson County Crash December 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The trial date is set for the truck driver who caused a deadly crash in Gibson County. Kent Hayenga’s, of Linn Grove, Iowa, trial is scheduled for April 11th at 8:30 a.m.

Hayenga’s truck slammed into two cars, killing Devin Cyr, a student at the University of Evansville. Indiana State Police say Cyr’s car was stopped at a traffic light on U.S. 41 and County Road 100 West when Hayenga’s truck failed to stop, slamming into two cars. The incident closed the southbound lanes of HWY 41 for about three hours.

Hayenga is charged with manslaughter, reckless homicide, reckless driving, and driving too fast for conditions. He was also cited for driving too fast.

His pre-trial conference is set for March 19th at 9 a.m.

