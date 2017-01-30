Home Kentucky Henderson Trial Date Set for Suspect Charged in Henderson Teen’s Shooting Death January 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A trial date has been set for the suspect charged in the murder of a 17-year-old Henderson girl. Elijah Roberts is being charged with the murder of Autumn Burkhart.

Police say a dispute between Roberts and Joshua Bumphus is to blame for the deadly shooting in November. Officers say Roberts was arguing with Bumphus when they exchanged gunfire. Burkhart was hit in the crossfire. It took nearly two weeks for police to sort out which bullet from which gun hit Burkhart.

Bumphus is charged with first degree assault.

Roberts has a trial review date set for May 15th and a Jury Trial set for May 16th at 9 a.m. in Henderson Circuit Court.

Comments

comments