Trial Date Set For Suit Alleging Coerced Confessions

A lawsuit involving three teenagers who accuse Evansville police of violating their constitutional rights is headed to trial.

Back in January, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals found there was enough evidence to warrant a civil trial in the suit filed on behalf of William, Deadra, and Andrea Hurt and their mother but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

The teens’ lawsuit alleges Evansville police threatened them and fed them facts to coerce confessions in the 2012 killing of 54-year-old Marcus Golike.

The case is set to go to trial in September 2019.

