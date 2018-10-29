44News | Evansville, IN

Trial Date Set For Suit Alleging Coerced Confessions

Trial Date Set For Suit Alleging Coerced Confessions

October 29th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A lawsuit involving three teenagers who accuse Evansville police of violating their constitutional rights is headed to trial.

Back in January, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals found there was enough evidence to warrant a civil trial in the suit filed on behalf of William, Deadra, and Andrea Hurt and their mother but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

The teens’ lawsuit alleges Evansville police threatened them and fed them facts to coerce confessions in the 2012 killing of 54-year-old Marcus Golike.

The case is set to go to trial in September 2019.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.