Trial Date Set In Pony Gentlemen's Club Murder Case April 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A trial date is set for the man accused of shooting another man outside of the Pony Gentleman’s Club. Clarence Miller is charged with murder in connection to Aaron Jennings death last April.

The shooting happened outside the club in Evansville. Miller is accused of firing into a crowd of people outside the club. Jennings died at the scene and a second victim was taken to the hospital, but survived.

U.S. Marshal’s located Miller in Chicago, but say he tried to flee. He was arrested and taken to jail.

In May 2017, Miller was extradited to Vanderburgh County.

Miller is charged with murder, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.

His trial date is scheduled for May 14th at 8 a.m.

