Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date for Pony Club Murder Suspect Pushed Back October 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The man accused in a deadly shooting outside an Evansville Gentleman’s Club will not go to trial after this month as scheduled.

Clarence Miller’s trial was set for October 16th, but it’s been moved to January 22nd in Vanderburgh County.

That shooting happened outside the Pony Gentleman’s Club in April of this year.

Miller is accused of shooting and killing Aaron Jennings of Sebree and injuring a second victim.

Comments

comments