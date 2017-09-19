Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set for Pony Club Murder Suspect September 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A jury trial is set for the man accused of killing Aaron Jennings outside of the Pony Gentlemen’s Club in April. Clarence Miller is accused of firing into a crowd of people outside of the club.

Aaron Jennings, of Sebree died at the scene, and a second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In April, Miller was arrested in Chicago and extradited to Vanderburgh County.

Miller is charged with murder aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.

His trial is scheduled for Monday, October 16th at 8 a.m.

