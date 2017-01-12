Trial Date Set for Man Involved in Vanderburgh County Jail Riot
A trial date is set for one of the men involved in a riot at the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Seth Wrinkles will go to trial March 20th and have a pretrial hearing January 18th.
Wrinkles is the same man who led Evansville police on a manhunt last spring.
Wrinkles is accused of shooting into an apartment in May of last year and leading police on a two day manhunt. No one was injured in that incident.
He and several other inmates are also accused in a riot last July that injured two deputies.