Trial Date Set for Man Involved in Vanderburgh County Jail Riot

A trial date is set for one of the men involved in a riot at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Seth Wrinkles will go to trial March 20th and have a pretrial hearing January 18th.

Wrinkles is the same man who led Evansville police on a manhunt last spring.

Wrinkles is accused of shooting into an apartment in May of last year and leading police on a two day manhunt. No one was injured in that incident.

He and several other inmates are also accused in a riot last July that injured two deputies.

