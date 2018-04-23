Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set for Man Involved in Deadly Evansville Crash April 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A trial date is set for the man accused of starting a police chase that led to the deaths of three people. Frederick McFarland’s trial is scheduled to begin August 20th.

McFarland will be in Vanderburgh Superior Court #3 at 1:30 p.m. for a Hearing on Motion to Suppress. He had a jury trial date set for April 23rd but that was canceled.

McFarland has entered preliminary pleas of not guilty to charges of resisting law enforcement causing death.

Last November, EPD tried to stop McFarland, but he sped away, initiating the chase that killed Prince and Princess Carter.

Their father Terrence Barker also died weeks later as a result of the accident.

