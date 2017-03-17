Home Indiana Trial Date Set For Man Charged with Child Molesting and Exploitation March 17th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

The trial date is set for Fredrick Rogers, a man accused of forcing a child to perform sexual acts with his girlfriend and then recording it.

The 12-year-old victim has told investigators she was forced to perform sexual acts as well as watch Fredrick Rogers and Kara Broesch have sexual intercourse.

Rogers and his girlfriend are both charged with child molesting and exploitation.

Rogers will be back in court June 6th. The trial is set for July 5th in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

