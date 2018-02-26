Home Indiana Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Shooting Motel Manager February 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The trial date is set for the man accused of shooting and killing a motel manager earlier this month. A judge denied bond for Anthony Hoskins, 21, who is charged with the murder of Steven Hess, 48. His jury trial is set for July 30th at 8:30 a.m.

Hoskins is accused of shooting Steven Hess at the Diplomat Motel in Oakland City. On February 7th, authorities say Stephen’s wife, Marion Hess went to one of the rooms to evict the occupants after receiving several complaints about drug paraphernalia.

Video surveiilance from the lobby of the motel shows Hoskins went into the lobby of the motel to confront Stephen Hess about the alleged drug paraphernalia.

Steven Hess allegedly pushed Hoskins out of the lobby door and followed him that’s when Hoskins took out a handgun and pointed it at Hess. Hoskins claims he shot Hess in self defense.

The autopsy revealed that the gun shot fired by Hoskins hit Hess in the chest.

Hoskins’ pre-trial conference is set for June 20th at 10:30 a.m.

