Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Shooting and Killing his Wife

May 1st, 2017 Bri Williams Evansville, Indiana

A trial date is set for the man accused of shooting and killing his wife back in January. Clint Loehrlein will now head to trial in Vanderburgh County on October 30TH.

The incident happened in Darmstadt on January 23RD. His daughters survived and were treat but his wife didn’t make it.

Loehrlein is set to be back in court for another hearing in September and his trial is set to begin in October.

He’s charged with aggravated battery, murder, and resisting arrest.

