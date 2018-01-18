44News | Evansville, IN

Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Shooting and Killing his Wife

Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Shooting and Killing his Wife

January 18th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A trial date is set for the man accused of shooting and stabbing his wife and two daughters at their family home in Darmstadt. Court records show there is a notice filed to use an insanity defense.

Clint Loehrlein faces several charges including murder, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement in connection with the

His two daughters survived the attack but his wife died at the scene.

His trial date is set for February 12th at 8 a.m.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.