Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Shooting and Killing his Wife January 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A trial date is set for the man accused of shooting and stabbing his wife and two daughters at their family home in Darmstadt. Court records show there is a notice filed to use an insanity defense.

Clint Loehrlein faces several charges including murder, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement in connection with the

His two daughters survived the attack but his wife died at the scene.

His trial date is set for February 12th at 8 a.m.

