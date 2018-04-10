Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Shooting & Killing Henderson Woman

The man accused of shooting and killing a Henderson woman will go to trial this summer. Anthony Watts will go to trial on June 7th for the murder of Angela Parker.

Police say at the time of Parker’s death, she was dating the mother of Watts’ child and had been living in the woman’s home. They say Watts sent threatening text messages to Parker hours before she was shot multiple times.

Detectives say the message read, “stay in your place before I put you in it. That’s my wife.” Watts drove from Covington, Kentucky and began arguing with Parker.

A resident told police they heard gunshots, then saw Watts with a gun when he took off. He was later arrested in Covington and extradited to Henderson in March.

An autopsy showed Parker was shot three times and died as a result of multiple gun shots to the head and arms.

Watts is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond. His jury review hearing is scheduled for June 4th.

