Devin Meriweather will go to trial January 16th in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Authorities say another man, Blake Will, tried to sell a gun to Meriweather last October.

Meriweather allegedly fired shots at will as he ran off, and deputies found bullet holes in Will’s car.

Meriweather is charged with two counts of armed robbery after an attempted murder charged was dropped.

