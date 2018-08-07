Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Evansville Man Accused of Killing Teenager August 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A jury trial date is set for an Evansville man accused of killing a local teenager earlier this year. Cornelius Compton is accused of assaulting 17-year-old Keyovante Wilson who later died from those injuries.

Authorities believe the assault was in response to a burglary that happened one day before the incident. Compton is charged with aggravated battery in connection with Wilson’s death.

On April 2nd, authorities were called to Jackson Avenue where they found Wilson unconscious.

He later died at a local hospital. During the investigation, police say they were told Compton was the victim of a burglary on April 1st and he believed Wilson was involved in that crime.

A jury trial date has been set for October 15th for Compton.

