Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Fiancée December 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The man accused in the murder of his fiancée was arraigned in Henderson Court on December 4th.

Neil Heiss will appear in court on February 27th for his role in the death of Monika Roberts, with whom he was engaged to prior to her death.

Police say Roberts’ body was found in a trash can behind an abandoned home in Evansville on October 9th. Heiss was already behind bars in Henderson County on unrelated charges when authorities say they linked him to Roberts’ death.

An autopsy showed Roberts died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Before his court date on February 27th, Heiss will appear for a trial review on February 25th.

Comments

comments