Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Man Accused of Killing Evansville Mother July 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A jury trial is set for Robert Ballard a man accused of shooting a mother and two children back in May in Evansville.

The shooting that occurred on West Delaware Street in Evansville. The children were not injured, but the mother, Amanda Weir, died from her injuries.

Ballard is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, and carrying a handgun.

His trial is set for February 25th with a pre-trial conference on January 16th.

Comments

comments