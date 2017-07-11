Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Man Accused of Killing Aleah Beckerle July 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man who confessed to kidnapping Aleah Beckerle appeared in court Tuesday. Terrence Roach says the idea to take Beckerle came to him after smoking synthetic marijuana.

Beckerle’s remains were found in a home on Bedford Avenue in March of this year after the disabled teen went missing last summer. Police arrested Roach just days after making that discovery.

Roach faces charges for murder, kidnapping and a number of other crimes. Tuesday, his attorney addressed what he calls “serious issues” with getting information in the case.

Glenn Grampp says just before going into court he received an autopsy report from the state and that report was complete three months ago. The court ordered a DNA sample from roach that is expected to be collected in the next 24 hours.

A trial date has been set for January.

