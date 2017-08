Home Indiana Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Fatal Motel Stabbing August 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

A trial date is set for a man accused of stabbing a man to death at an Evansville motel.

Ryan Connors will go to trial January 29th, 2018 in Vanderburgh County.

He’s facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

The stabbing happened January 6th. Avery Scott Shoe of North Carolina died in the altercation.

Police in Lexington, Kentucky later arrested Connors in a stolen van and found a mentally disabled man with him.

