Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Man Accused In Evansville Motel Murder November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A trial date is set for one of two people charged in the death of a man at an Evansville motel. Steve Bailey will go to trial on March 12, 2018.

Bailey and his sister, Cheryl Ramsey, are accused of beating Paul William Phillips to death in August. His body was found in a room at the Evansville Inn and Suites off Highway 41.

Police say Bailey and Rumsey, both attacked Phillips, punching him several times. Bailey told police he tried to tell his sister to stop kicking Phillips, but she wouldn’t.

11-6-17: Jury Trial set for Bailey on March 12 in Vanderburgh Circuit Court….pre-trial conference set for Feb. 20 at 10AM

Bailey is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on February 20, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Comments

comments