Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Evansville Hit and Run

April 4th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The trial date has been set for a man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

After his lawyers requested an early trial, Jovontae Carter will now stand trial May 17th in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Police say Carter fled from an accident back in February on the Lloyd, near Ingle Avenue.

A passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died later on.

Carter is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He has charges of hit and run and causing serious injury.

Carter also has a prior conviction and drove without a license.

