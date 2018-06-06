Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Man Accused in Ellis Park Murder June 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A man accused of killing a man during a drug deal is set to go to trial later this year.

Leroy Hunter, Zachery Hunter, and Carolyn Butler are accused of killing Donald Freels last November.

Police believe the two men shot Freels multiple times before dumping his body near Ellis Park.

Leroy hunter is set to go to trial December 3rd in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

Earlier this year, Carolyn Butler pleaded not guilty and was appointed a public defender.

