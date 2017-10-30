Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Man Accused In Death Of Girlfriend’s Baby October 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh

A trial date is set for the man accused in the death of his girlfriend’s baby. Thaddious Rice is charged with Murder and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death. These charges stem from an incident that happened in April at Andrea Court Apartments.

Authorities say Rice brought the 10-month-old baby to the emergency room with a traumatic brain injury. Detectives say Rice told them he was carrying the infant in a car seat when he tripped down the stairs. However detectives say he changed that story, saying he place the baby in a car seat on the banister and then tripped while checking on the child.

Hospital staff told detectives the baby had abrasion and bruising all over his body, including on his genitals and butt.

Authorities say the official cause of death was hemorrhaging due to blunt head trauma.

Rice will go to trial on April 9, 2018.

Comments

comments