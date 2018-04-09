Trial Date Set For Man Accused In Death Of Girlfriend’s Baby

The trial date is set for the Newburgh man accused in the death of his girlfriend’s baby. Thaddious Rice is charged with Murder and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death. These charges stem from an incident that allegedly happened in April 2017 at Andrea Court Apartments in Newburgh.

Authorities say Rice brought the 10-month-old baby to the emergency room with a traumatic brain injury. Detectives say Rice told them he was carrying the infant in a car seat when he tripped down the stairs.

However detectives say he changed that story, saying he placed the baby in a car seat on the banister and then tripped while checking on the child.

Hospital staff told detectives the baby had abrasions and bruising all over his body, including on his genitals and butt.

Authorities say the official cause of death was hemorrhaging due to blunt head trauma.

In September 2017, Rice pleaded not guilty to his charges.

His trial date is scheduled for October 16th at 8:30 a.m.

