Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Arson in Evansville May 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The trial date is set for the Evansville man accused of trying to set a home on fire. James Sharp is set to go to trial on September 18th at 8 a.m.

Police arrested Sharp on several charges, including arson last December. Sharp is accused of trying to set a home on fire in the 900 block of West Oregon Street. That same home was the scene of previous fires in August of 2015 and November of 2016.

Officers were conducting a surveillance operation in December when they say Sharp tried to set a carpet on fire outside of the home.

When police approached Sharp, they say he began walking away refusing to follow commands and conceal his lighter.

Authorities were looking into Sharp as an arson suspect in several cases in the West Oregon Street area for about two years.

A hearing for a motion to dismiss charges is set for July 20th at 2 p.m.

Comments

comments