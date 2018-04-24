Home Indiana Evansville Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Abusing Disabled Person April 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A trial date is set for a former Easterseals employee accused of 11 counts of battery against a disabled and elderly man. William Putty is accused of abusing a 64-year-old man back in August and September of last year.

Police say video surveillance shows putty forcefully holding the victim in a headlock causing a nosebleed, and grabbing and bending the victim’s fingers back.

Putty was hired by a family trust to care for the victim five days a week, but he was first briefly employed at Easterseals.

Easterseals fired him after video surfaced of the alleged incidents.

His trial is set for September 19th.

