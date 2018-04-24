44News | Evansville, IN

Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Abusing Disabled Person

Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Abusing Disabled Person

April 24th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A trial date is set for a former Easterseals employee accused of 11 counts of battery against a disabled and elderly man. William Putty is accused of abusing a 64-year-old man back in August and September of last year.

Police say video surveillance shows putty forcefully holding the victim in a headlock causing a nosebleed, and grabbing and bending the victim’s fingers back.

Putty was hired by a family trust to care for the victim five days a week, but he was first briefly employed at Easterseals.

Easterseals fired him after video surfaced of the alleged incidents.

His trial is set for September 19th.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.